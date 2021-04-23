Any transmission or infection anywhere is a spin of the roulette wheel for a possible new, more dangerous variant. Most such mutations are insignificant and disappear. But as the past few months have demonstrated with the variant first detected in Britain, a significant change in the genome can lead to rapid spread and more severe disease. India’s out-of-control catastrophe — by its sheer scale — is a potential pressure cooker for still more variants. The one that is already taking off, B.1.617, includes two mutations seen separately in earlier variants but never together in the same one. The mutations are in key parts of the virus genetic code forming the spike protein and the mechanism it uses to infect a human cell. This variant appears to be one factor powering the massive increase in daily new cases. It is not yet clear how well vaccines protect against it, or whether it will spread beyond India. But it is worth recalling that when the British variant first showed up in London and Kent, it was almost nonexistent in the United States; in a matter of months it has gained a major foothold. A South African variant has been less so. Can India, population 1.3 billion, be isolated? Not easily. Almost certainly, vaccines will have to be tweaked to adapt.