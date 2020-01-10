The Boeing 737 took off from Tehran and suffered a catastrophe, which amateur video suggests was a missile strike or other explosion. The blast came hours after Iran had fired missiles at bases used by U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport. Tensions were high, and it is entirely possible Iran’s air defense forces were on alert and made an error. A full investigation is required to establish the truth.
Iran’s bellicose statements accusing the United States of “lying and engaging in psychological warfare” in the aftermath do not get anyone closer to the truth. Ideally, Iran should cooperate with Canada — most passengers’ planned eventual destination — and Ukraine and others as needed for a thorough probe. Tehran was reported to have invited international investigators from Ukraine and elsewhere, including U.S. experts. But reports from journalists that bulldozers were already moving in, and that the site had been picked clean by scavengers, do not bode well.
At all costs, Iran must avoid the coverup and disinformation that were Russia’s response after the shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH-17) over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, in the midst of the separatist war that Russia had ignited in southeastern Ukraine. Russia repeatedly issued false statements that sought to blame Ukraine for the shoot-down, including fabricated video. But the coverup fell apart over time.
Open-source investigation by the news organization Bellingcat highlighted the route of the Russian Buk 332 mobile missile launcher with four mounted missiles through the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine before and after the shoot-down. Such sources as Twitter posts, satellite images and ordinary street snapshots provided supporting evidence, which was also bolstered by an international investigating team. Technology gives open-source detectives many more forensic tools than in the past. In the case of MH-17, a clue was found in unique marks that identified the launcher as it moved across time and locations.
The USS Vincennes accidentally shot down an Iranian airliner with two missiles on July 3, 1988, killing all 290 aboard. At first, the Pentagon said an oncoming F-14 was hit. But when more information came in, President Ronald Reagan directed the Pentagon to confirm there had been a tragic mistake. Adm. William J. Crowe Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a hastily called Pentagon news conference, “The U.S. government deeply regrets this incident.” Similar transparency from Iran — if it knows what happened — would be the wise course in this tragedy.
