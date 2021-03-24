If Israel is headed for weeks or months of political uncertainty, and possibly a fifth election, it is because of the polarizing effect of one man, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The longest-serving leader in Israel’s history has so alienated some of his own natural constituencies — in part through corrupt behavior for which he is currently on trial — that he is unable to unite the center-right majority that voters chose. Yet he refuses to give up office, and his own cynical maneuvering may well prevent anyone else from doing so.

Mr. Netanyahu, who bonded tightly with then-President Donald Trump, followed his example by claiming “a giant victory” despite the failure of his Likud party and its allies to gain a majority. And it could be that a politician who has survived numerous previous setbacks will again contrive a way to remain in power. That might involve courting a new Islamist party representing Israeli Arabs, while simultaneously embracing openly racist and homophobic Jewish extremists. Mr. Netanyahu has shown that he will do virtually anything to avoid leaving office at a time when he is being prosecuted on bribery charges — a rap he hopes to beat with legislation granting himself immunity.

His supporters claim the country still needs him, pointing to his supervision of Israel’s world-beating coronavirus vaccination campaign, diplomatic breakthroughs with Arab states, containment of threats from Syria and Iran, and strong economic stewardship. All are real accomplishments, but Mr. Netanyahu also has compromised Israeli democracy with assaults on judicial independence, civil society and the media, and he has impeded for a decade the peace settlement Israel most needs, with the Palestinians. He also politicized U.S.-Israeli relations by aligning himself so closely with Mr. Trump and the Republican Party; polls show that Mr. Netanyahu’s favorability rating among U.S. Democrats is abysmal.

One way out of the election impasse could be a “coalition for change,” headed by one of Mr. Netanyahu’s rivals and including centrist and even left-of-center parties whose overriding priority is ousting the prime minister. Such a coalition wouldn’t last long, and it could pose a challenge to the Biden administration if led by someone like Netanyahu aide-turned-nemesis Naftali Bennett, who favors Israel’s annexation of the West Bank. Yet it could end, at last, the Netanyahu era in Israel — which may be what the country needs more than anything else.

