The new administration would be the most diverse in Israel’s history. The prime minister would be Naftali Bennett, the 49-year-old leader of a far-right nationalist party and the first Orthodox Jew to hold the office. But eight of the 61 deputies making up his Knesset majority are Arabs, including four members of an Islamist party that would be the first representing the country’s non-Jewish minority to join a government in decades. The new foreign minister, Yair Lapid, leads a centrist party and, if the coalition survives, would succeed Mr. Bennett as prime minister in 2023.
That this unlikely and unwieldy alliance exists is due entirely to Mr. Netanyahu, who has dragged Israelis to the polls four times in two years in an attempt to remain in office, including after his indictment on corruption charges. The last election, in March, produced a solid majority for right-of-center parties, and Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud movement gained the most seats. But five parties headed by politicans who previously served in Mr. Netanyahu’s governments — including three who were former senior aides — refused to support him again. Instead they joined with parties of the center and left to remove him, leaving him to face his ongoing criminal trial out of office.
This remarkable turn of events doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Mr. Netanyahu’s career; he has recovered from previous reversals. Nor will it open the way for a renewal of the “peace process” betwen Israelis and Palestinians, much as that might be needed, since Mr. Bennett and much of the new coalition oppose Palestinian statehood. A new government could, however, repair some of the damage between the Jewish and Arab communities inside Israel, who engaged in violent clashes during the fighting in Gaza; the Arab party on which it depends has been promised budget and legislative concessions. It could also undo some of the harm done to Israel’s democratic institutions by Mr. Netanyahu, who sought to weaken critical media and civil society groups and curb the authority of the Supreme Court.
Despite his nationalist agenda, Mr. Bennett, a former software entrepreneur, could give Israel a fresh start with the Biden administration. Mr. Netanyahu poisoned his relations with Democrats by strongly aligning himself with the Republican Party and former president Donald Trump, and by militantly campaigning against the nuclear agreement with Iran negotiated by the Obama administration. The new Israeli regime will not welcome the renewal of that accord that President Biden seeks, but if it refrains from efforts to block or sabotage it, it will improve on Mr. Netanyahu’s record.
