This remarkable turn of events doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Mr. Netanyahu’s career; he has recovered from previous reversals. Nor will it open the way for a renewal of the “peace process” betwen Israelis and Palestinians, much as that might be needed, since Mr. Bennett and much of the new coalition oppose Palestinian statehood. A new government could, however, repair some of the damage between the Jewish and Arab communities inside Israel, who engaged in violent clashes during the fighting in Gaza; the Arab party on which it depends has been promised budget and legislative concessions. It could also undo some of the harm done to Israel’s democratic institutions by Mr. Netanyahu, who sought to weaken critical media and civil society groups and curb the authority of the Supreme Court.