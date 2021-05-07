India is spiraling into disaster. On Friday, the nation reported yet another record-breaking tally of 414,188 daily new cases and 3,915 deaths amid horrific scenes of overcrowded hospitals, oxygen supply shortages and ghastly makeshift funeral pyres in parks. In the southern city of Chennai, only 1 in 100 oxygen-supported beds and 2 in 100 beds in intensive care units were vacant on Thursday, compared to 20 percent free only two weeks ago, Reuters reported.
Nepal is being overwhelmed, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which also noted that hospital intensive care units in Pakistan and Bangladesh were full or close to capacity. Cambodia is in the grip of its worst outbreak and has imposed strict lockdowns in Phnom Penh and several other areas. In Thailand, Bangkok is battling a resurgence of the pandemic. In Laos, cases jumped more than 200-fold in a month.
That the virus knows no borders is also evident in South America, where Brazil’s viral explosion has spread across Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia and Peru. South America’s infections are being driven by a more transmissible variant, and doctors say the patients entering hospitals are now far younger and far sicker than before.
President Biden’s decision May 5 to seek World Trade Organization approval of a waiver of patent protection for vaccines was greeted by many as a salve for the developing world’s trouble. Such expectations are unlikely to be met. The negotiations will take months, until year’s end or beyond, when the pandemic death toll may surpass the 1.8 million of last year.
To really help those in need, two important efforts must be made. The first, in the near term, is for political leaders in besieged nations and cities to confront the virus with proven methods of intervention: lockdowns, masks and hygiene to slow the spread. Unfortunately, the leaders of Brazil and India have neglected this at great cost.
The second effort over the longer term is for the United States, Europe and others to help boost vaccine supply, manufacturing capacity and raw materials for these hard-hit nations. Start by donating surplus shots. Beyond the valuable Covax initiative now underway, wealthy nations should lend experienced personnel and manufacturing know-how to produce vaccines at scale and on the ground, which is far more useful than lifting patent protection. Why not create an Operation Global Vax to rush this vital aid to developing nations with the same urgency and ambition as Operation Warp Speed in the United States? Let’s give them what they genuinely need.
