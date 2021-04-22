Millions of people in Burma, as Myanmar is also known, have been making painful sacrifices to support what’s called the Civil Disobedience Movement. Government officials have refused to report to work and strikes have paralyzed commerce. Boycotts of products produced by military companies have been widely observed; even sales of its locally produced beer have cratered. So effective has the movement been that U.N. and other international relief officials are warning that a collapsing economy may soon trigger a humanitarian catastrophe. Nevertheless, the opposition persists. Its leaders see their tactics as the only way to force the military to restore the democratically elected civilian government.

It’s an uphill struggle, and it has a chance of succeeding only if it receives sufficient international support. Myanmar’s people can cut off the military’s beer money — but only the United States and other governments can stop the flow of dollars from lucrative exports of natural resources. The Biden administration has taken some significant steps in that direction: It sanctioned two military-owned conglomerates and a gem-mining enterprise, and this week it moved against companies that export pearls and timber. On Monday, the European Union also sanctioned the conglomerates.

U.S. and E.U. officials nevertheless have hesitated to move against the military’s biggest cash stream, which comes from the export of natural gas. In partnership with U.S. multinational Chevron and France’s Total, the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), earns close to $500 million annually from exports, according to estimates by outside analysts, including $350 million from Thailand’s state-owned power company.

Chevron and Total have resisted pressure, including from more than 400 Myanmar civil society organizations, to cease authorizing payments to MOGE. The companies have offered an array of excuses, including claims that if they cease production, Myanmar’s cities would lose power, and the military would retaliate against workers. But a recent letter from the civil society groups pointed out that gas production and deliveries need not stop; the companies need only cease allowing the transfer of profits to MOGE and the military.

The Biden administration can break this impasse by enacting sanctions on MOGE. These could be tailored to allow Total and Chevron to continue gas production — provided they do not transfer profits. Alternatively, the Treasury department could sanction the bank accounts in Thailand and Singapore that MOGE uses to collect royalties. (Some of these come from China, via a South Korean company.) The Tatmadaw seized power in part so that it could monopolize the wealth Burma’s natural resources generate. Take that away, and the generals may finally accept that their coup has failed.

