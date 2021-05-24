Mr. Lukashenko’s government transmitted a phony report of a bomb to the crew of Ryanair Flight 4978 as it was flying over Belarus en route to Vilnius, Lithuania. Belarus then deployed a MiG-29 fighter jet to intercept the plane, forcing it to land, whereupon 26-year-old journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested. Mr. Protasevich co-founded Nexta, a channel on the social media platform Telegram that has become a leading source of news about the opposition to Mr. Lukashenko, who stole the presidential election last August to prolong his rule, triggering mass protests and a subsequent crackdown.
With the phony bomb threat, Mr. Lukashenko’s government violated the 1970 Montreal Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation, which Belarus ratified. It says, “A person commits an offence if he unlawfully and intentionally . . . communicates information which he knows to be false, thereby endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight.” Mr. Lukashenko also potentially violated the terms of the Chicago Convention, the founding post-World War II rules of international aviation, which say that “in case of interception, the lives of persons on board and the safety of aircraft must not be endangered.”
Mr. Lukashenko brazenly thumbs his nose at all those countries that respect a rules-based order, a direct challenge to the European Union — the flight was between Greece and Lithuania, two E.U. states — and an affront to the United States and others who believe in democracy, rule of law and freedom of expression. Mr. Lukashenko and his patron, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, care not one whit about democracy or its core values. Their methods against opponents are kidnapping, assassination, poisoning and intimidation, at home and more and more frequently abroad.
On Monday, acting swiftly and correctly, all 27 E.U. leaders moved to isolate Belarus, agreeing to bar their airlines from flying over the country and ban Belarus’s national airline from their airspace and airports. The Biden administration should consider imposing a new round of sanctions from those authorized by Congress aimed at those who carry out repression in Belarus. Previous U.S. sanctions have done nothing to change Mr. Lukashenko’s trajectory; it is time to find some that will bite. Support for independent channels and journalists to transmit truth to the people of Belarus — as Mr. Protasevich was doing — should be ramped up, while financial networks and oligarchs who enable Mr. Lukashenko must be targeted.
As a ruler, Mr. Lukashenko resembles a driver careening crazily down a freeway in the wrong lane with a hostage in the back seat. Mr. Protasevich appeared in a sketchy 29-second video posted on pro-government channels Monday evening, saying he was in Detention Center No. 1 in Minsk, where many political prisoners are held. His comments sounded coerced, and he had a bruise on his forehead. He must be freed, and the West must respond to the thuggery.
Read more: