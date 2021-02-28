And the ceiling seems to fall on you.

There is suddenly not enough air in the room —

You breathe with an effort.

The same state terror is being struck today in Russia. Last week a 69-year-old woman, Valentina Baranovskaya, and her 46-year-old son, Roman Baranovsky, were sentenced to two and six years in prison, respectively, in the Siberian region of Khakassia. Their offense? They belong to Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination that is nonviolent, eschews subservience to the state, refuses military service, does not vote and views God as the only true leader. In a 2017 ruling, Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed the faith as “extremist,” and adherents have been mercilessly persecuted ever since.

For the simple fact of their religious beliefs — protected by the Russian Constitution in word but not in deed — armed law enforcement officers raided their home in Abakan in 2019 and confiscated Bibles, electronic devices and personal records. Ms. Baranovskaya, who suffered a stroke last year after the raid, was charged with participating in the activities of a banned organization, and her son the more serious charge of organizing the activities of a banned organization. Ms. Baranovskaya is the first woman in Jehovah’s Witnesses to be sentenced to prison by Russia since the 2017 court ruling.

President Vladimir Putin — the onetime Soviet KGB officer who later was director of the Federal Security Service, a successor to the KGB, and who has said he wears a Russian Orthodox cross pendant — expressed puzzlement in 2018 about the persecution of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. He said, “Jehovah’s Witnesses are Christians, too. I don’t quite understand why they are persecuted. So this should be looked into. This must be done.” But his words apparently meant nothing. The persecution grinds on. Today in Russia and Crimea, there are 199 criminal cases against 440 believers, of whom 52 are in prison, the most since the 2017 ruling. Twenty-seven are under house arrest. Since the court liquidated all the group’s legal entities in Russia, 1,327 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been raided by the authorities, in many cases after their phones and their meetings were wiretapped.

This is the behavior of a police state. The persecution of Ms. Baranovskaya and her fellow believers is not different from that meted out to “enemies of the people” under Stalin. Just as during the Great Terror, when there is a knock on the door, these nonviolent religious worshipers must feel a ravine open at their feet. Perhaps Mr. Putin could explain to them why, decades after Soviet communism died, its cruel practice of tormenting people for their beliefs is being repeated.