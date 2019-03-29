AN ERA in Kazakhstan has been defined by its president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, a onetime steelworker who led the former Soviet republic out of the empire’s chaotic implosion. Now Mr. Nazarbayev has announced that he will step down as president, although he will remain in other powerful positions. He is the last of the Soviet-era potentates of Central Asia to take leave.

His mixed legacy matters because at play in Kazakhstan are hard questions about free markets and democracy, human rights, authoritarianism, corruption, ethnic conflict, regional security and weapons of mass destruction. After the Soviet collapse, Kazakhstan was a fragile and newly independent state the size of Western Europe without a cohesive national identity; a population split among ethnic Russians in the north, Kazakhs in the south and dozens upon dozens of other nationalities; billions of barrels of oil and natural gas reserves; Russia and China at the frontiers; a fleet of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles; a vast nuclear testing range; abandoned factories for biological and chemical weapons; and, unbeknown to all but a few, lodged in a mountain, a quantity of plutonium abandoned during the Cold War.

Mr. Nazarbayev managed to hold it all together, keeping a door open to the United States and the West, balancing the demands of Moscow and Beijing, and building a national identity at home without a major outbreak of ethnic violence. Like most other leaders in the newly independent states of Central Asia and the Caucasus, he ruled as a strongman, suppressed any political competition and dissent, tightly controlled the news media, and cracked down on independent trade unions and civil society leaders. The nation’s authoritarianism recently extended to trying to silence an activist calling attention to the incarceration of ethnic Kazakhs and others in China’s concentration camps in Xinjiang province. Mr. Nazarbayev would have been wiser to view dissent and democracy with more tolerance. Sadly, there is precious little history of it in this part of the world.

When it came to his country’s riches, Mr. Nazarbayev tolerated excessive corruption. Still, propelled by oil and mineral wealth, the World Bank notes Kazakhstan moved from low-income to middle-income in less than two decades. Since 2002, gross domestic product per capita has risen sixfold, and poverty incidence has fallen sharply.

Mr. Nazarbayev deserves credit for his steady commitment to denuclearize Kazakhstan after the Cold War, sending the missiles and nuclear warheads to Russia, destroying the germ factories, relinquishing highly enriched uranium in Project Sapphire, and helping the United States and Russia deal with the plutonium cache stuck in Degelen Mountain.

He has begun a succession process, which is never easy after decades of suppressing all political competition. Hopefully, the next act in Kazakhstan’s history will include more respect for human rights, free speech, democracy and clean capitalism. In any event, Mr. Nazarbayev won’t be far from anyone’s mind. The country’s capital, Astana, which he raised from the steppe, is being renamed Nursultan.