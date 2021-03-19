On Tuesday in Tripoli, a new national unity government formally took power, replacing a failed U.N.-backed administration and a competing regime in the eastern part of the country. The rival factions, each backed by foreign powers and thousands of imported mercenaries, had fought to a standstill before settling on a cease-fire last October. That allowed U.N. mediators to orchestrate a political conference that elected a billionaire businessman, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, as prime minister. On Monday, his cabinet, including Libya’s first female foreign minister, was approved by the reconstituted parliament.

The new government faces monumental hurdles, starting with renewing basic services, unifying the central bank and other state institutions, and organizing democratic elections promised for December. Most troublingly, the foreign powers that have marshaled some 20,000 fighters in the country, led by Turkey and Russia, have so far failed to withdraw the mercenaries and massive quantities of armaments they shipped into the country — in violation of a U.N. ban. Yet diplomats and analysts who have followed Libya’s dispiriting history since a NATO military intervention led to the overthrow of dictator Moammar Gaddafi sound almost giddy about what they describe as an unlikely reversal of the country’s downward spiral.

Apart from Libya’s 7 million people, the big winner in the settlement is Turkey, which last year intervened on the side of the Tripoli-based government and drove back the eastern warlord Khalifa Hifter — in the process delivering a bloody nose to the Russian mercenary force backing him. Mr. Dbeibah, the new prime minister, is seen as a Turkish ally, and the new government has pledged to retain a maritime agreement granting Ankara potentially valuable rights. At the same time, the survival of his government may depend on whether the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin orders out the mercenaries of the Wagner group, along with their aircraft, missile batteries and other heavy armaments. The Post reported last month that the Russians had been reinforcing their forces and “burrowing in” since the cease-fire.

As an interested but not warring party, the United States could help bolster the fragile new order. While the Biden administration does not have much leverage in Moscow, it can push Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to stop shipping weapons into the country. It can help Mr. Dbeibah restore services, fight the coronavirus pandemic and make preparations for the promised elections. A senior U.S. official recently told The Post’s Missy Ryan that the Biden administration would be “leaning in” in Libya. That would be a good use of diplomatic resources, with the potential payoff of rescuing at least one country from the wreckage of the Arab Spring.

