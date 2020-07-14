In the past month, the regime-controlled Supreme Court has ousted the leaders of the country’s three largest political parties, including that of Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by the United States and more than 50 other countries. The court named new leaders that the opposition says accepted bribes to act as the regime’s stooges. That opens the way to a fraudulent election later this year for the National Assembly, which the legitimate opposition parties have controlled since elections in 2015.

If the regime’s maneuver succeeds, it will leave the opposition — and Venezuela itself — in a cul-de-sac. President Nicolás Maduro, who succeeded regime founder Hugo Chávez in 2013, has managed to survive mass protests and one of the most catastrophic economic collapses ever recorded: Once the richest country in Latin America, Venezuela is now the poorest, according to a recent survey. Mr. Guaidó’s attempt to organize a military uprising last year failed, as did a pathetic attempt at invasion by a force of exiles this year. Now, opposition leaders could see their parties supplanted by counterfeits in a new, rubber-stamp legislature.

The United States and other nations that strongly backed Mr. Guaidó are facing the unmitigated failure of their efforts to remove the regime through sanctions or negotiations. The Trump administration is still trying to choke off Venezuela’s exports of oil and imports of gasoline, but it no longer has a coherent regime change strategy. President Trump, seeking votes in Florida, claimed last week that “something will be happening with Venezuela” and the United States will “be very much involved.” But a couple of weeks before that he slighted Mr. Guaidó in an interview and suggested he might meet with Mr. Maduro.

It remains possible that the Maduro regime will collapse of its own weight. Oil production is now down nearly 80 percent compared with 2008; shortages of gasoline, food, water and medicine remain endemic; and covid-19 infections are spreading at the rate of more than 1,000 per week. The regime’s best remaining allies, Cuba and Iran, are able to offer only limited aid. The arrest and pending extradition to the United States of a key player in top leaders’ trafficking of drugs and gold could lead to more indictments in U.S. and other international courts.

It nevertheless looks possible that the Chavista movement, like that of Fidel Castro in Cuba, will survive a U.S. boycott and consolidate a comprehensive dictatorship. U.S. policy ought to adjust for that eventuality. A good start would be to expand refugee admissions for Venezuelans, including activists from the authentic opposition.

