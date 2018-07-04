IN MANY countries, the arrest of a former government leader less than two months after his loss in an election would be evidence of political persecution. In Malaysia, however, the arrest Tuesday and brief detention of former prime minister Najib Razak in a multibillion-dollar corruption probe was an important step toward transparency and justice.

Malaysia has endured many corruption scandals in recent decades, but the one surrounding the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is particularly astonishing. The 1MDB fund was established in 2009 to strengthen the economy but was implicated in reports of money laundering when it missed payments to banks and bondholders in 2015. Last year, the U.S. Justice Department alleged that at least $4.5 billion had been siphoned from the fund, including $730 million that reportedly ended up in Mr. Najib’s personal accounts. According to Justice’s civil complaint, the money was used to buy properties in California and New York, a 300-foot luxury yacht, shares in a Hollywood production company and $200 million worth of jewelry. Prosecutors in at least six countries are investigating.

The allegations generated an outcry in Malaysia, but Mr. Najib used a draconian sedition law to silence critics and stifle discussion of the scandal. He then attempted to rig the general elections that were held in May, redrawing electoral boundaries in his favor, clamping down on the media and continuing to imprison popular opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. In spite of those setbacks, the opposition coalition formed by Mr. Anwar and current prime minister Mahathir Mohamad raced to a surprising victory on a platform that prioritized fighting corruption.

With this in mind, Mr. Najib’s arrest is a step forward for Malaysia, where graft is commonplace in the highest echelons of government and Mr. Najib and his associates were thought to be untouchable. But Malaysian authorities should move forward with the case carefully. Mr. Najib still has supporters across the country, so any sign that his prosecution is being mishandled could cause unrest and undermine the investigative efforts of other countries.

The arrest has already elicited some due-process concerns, with the Malaysian Bar releasing a statement alleging that the task force that detained Mr. Najib did not have legal standing. It was later revealed that he was held in the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, which has the authority to make arrests, so this criticism appears premature. Nevertheless, it is important that Mr. Najib’s due-process rights are preserved at every step of the process. Mr. Najib was released on bail on Wednesday.

Whatever the outcome of Mr. Najib’s case, the Malaysian government has more work to do to ensure that corruption is addressed at all levels of government. It should take steps to strengthen the independence of prosecutors; clarify rules on donations and financial disclosure requirements; unshackle the country’s independent media and civil society groups; and provide more resources to departments investigating graft. The 1MDB case may be the flashiest instance of corruption in Malaysia, but it is by no means the only one.