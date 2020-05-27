“She’s starting to lose hope,” Ms. Hathloul’s sister, who lives outside Saudi Arabia, told Time in an interview marking the May 15 anniversary of her detention. The 30-year-old activist was one of the most outspoken defenders of human rights in Saudi Arabia, gaining attention for posting videos of herself driving, and with her face and hair uncovered in defiance of the kingdom’s ultra-conservatives. Ms. Hathloul was held for 10 months before authorities opened trials against her and other activists — whom the government had labeled as “traitors” for having the temerity to share information about women’s rights with diplomats, human rights organizations and journalists.

The trials, during which the defendants were not allowed to speak, and from which their lawyers and foreign reporters were barred, have been suspended. .Authorities cite covid-19 as a reason, but have given no clue as to when the trials might resume. Of the 13 people facing charges, four other women — Samar Badawi, Nassima al-Sada, Nouf Abdulaziz and Maya’a al-Zahrani — remain in detention. Human rights organizations monitoring the situation said that many of those arrested have been subjected to torture, sexual abuse and solitary confinement. Those not jailed have been restricted to their homes, their voices silenced.

Ms. Hathloul’s family has not seen her since mid-March. She had been allowed to call on Sundays, but her sister told us the family hasn’t received a call for the past two weeks. When they reached out to various Saudi authorities, they received no response. The brutality and arrogance are signature features of the repressive regime of Mohammed bin Salman, which orchestrated the murder and dismemberment of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The crown prince continues to market himself as a voice of progress, campaigning to win a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council in October, and preparing to host the Group of 20 Summit in November. For mercenary motives, or from cluelessness, or — as in President Trump’s case — both, some people continue to go along with the show. Most of the world is not fooled. The only “crime” these brave women committed was to speak out for what is right. They should be freed immediately.

