Morena will still command a majority in the lower house of Congress, thanks to alliances with smaller parties, and it appears to have won two-thirds of the 15 state governorships that were up for grabs. Maybe that’s why Mr. López Obrador, who in the past has refused to accept losses in elections, quickly endorsed this vote, calling it “free [and] clean.” There’s not much chance AMLO, as he is widely known, will be chastened by his losses. But they will ease concerns that he could attempt to ram through changes to the constitution during the remaining 3½ years of his six-year term, including extending his tenure in office; he will lack the necessary two-thirds congressional majority.
As it is, Mr. López Obrador has done plenty of damage to Mexico’s institutions and its chances for rapid development. By favoring state industry, such as the chronically dysfunctional Pemex oil company, he has driven off private and foreign investment, including in alternative energy sources. He has launched wasteful infrastructure projects and handed control of some of them to the military, whose domestic role and power have expanded on his watch. His gross mismanagement of the covid-19 epidemic has contributed to an estimated 350,000 Mexican fatalities, one of the highest death rates in the world, while badly damaging the economy, which has shrunk by 8.5 percent.
Mr. López Obrador, who is 67, came of age at a time when the Institutional Revolutionary Party, to which he belonged, ruled Mexico autocratically, and he is widely viewed as nostalgic for that time. He has attacked independent agencies that were set up in recent years as checks on the president’s power, along with the media. He used his congressional majority to extend the term of a friendly Supreme Court justice, and has staged referendums of dubious legitimacy to ratify controversial steps, such as canceling a partly built new airport for Mexico City.
Though he styles himself as a leftist and champion of the poor, Mr. López Obrador cultivated good relations with President Donald Trump and swallowed his abusive policies toward immigrants, including forcing thousands of asylum seekers to remain in Mexico. Mr. López Obrador’s policies have contributed to a marked increase in Mexicans seeking to cross the border in search of U.S. employment; the Mexican economy has shed 850,000 jobs since Mr. López Obrador took office. The Biden administration has little alternative to working with him until his term expires. But it must hope that the latest elections results will bolster Mexico’s beleaguered democracy, and perhaps open the way for more enlightened leadership after 2024.
