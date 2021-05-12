We may still be able to divert China from its malevolent path. First, we should solicit the best thinking of our most experienced strategists. We must constrain China’s economic predation by partnering with our allies and friends to deny China free access to our markets unless it agrees to abide by global rules of fair trade. We should encourage allies to join us in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, thereby reducing their revenue, hampering their propaganda and exposing their abuses. We must also reignite U.S. technology leadership by funding consortia in government labs and leading tech institutions and among high-tech corporations. We should refocus our immigration system and, while still carefully screening, give green cards to those with an advanced degree in technology — wherever they are from. Our military, coordinated with our allies, should rapidly expand capabilities in emerging warfare technologies. We should also better leverage our broadcast and media capabilities to communicate worldwide the advantages of freedom and the perils of Chinese authoritarianism. All of this will require investment and sacrifice. And it will require leadership and statesmanship from the president and Congress.