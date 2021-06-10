The first of the journalists to be arrested, Nathan Maung, is the editor in chief of the news outlet Kamayut Media. He was taken along with Hanthar Nyein, a news producer, in a raid on the outlet’s newsroom in Yangon on March 9 — one of a series of actions against independent media in the first weeks after the Feb. 1 coup. According to an account supplied to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Mr. Maung and his colleague were taken to an interrogation center, where they were badly beaten and burned with cigarettes on their bellies, thighs and buttocks. While being questioned, they were made to kneel on ice with their hands cuffed behind them, CPJ was told. They have been charged with spreading “fake news,” an offense that can be punished by up to three years in prison.