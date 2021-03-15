In all, at least 126 people have been killed by security forces, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local organization. More than 2,000 have been arrested, including many political activists who have been dragged from their homes in nighttime raids and often tortured or killed. The regime of Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, which toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, is trying to shoot its way out of the crisis it touched off in the country, applying the same savage tactics the army has employed against the Muslim Rohingya and other ethnic minority groups.

Such brutality succeeded in crushing mass protests in 1988 and 2007. But Myanmar, also known as Burma, has changed in the past decade, becoming far more open to the world and raising a new generation not willing to accept a return to military dictatorship. The resistance is led by young people, especially women, who along with many older workers have walked away from jobs in schools, hospitals, banks and the civil service. The result has been an economic implosion so acute that the World Food Program’s Myanmar country director is warning that many poor people might soon go hungry.

AD

AD

The civilian resistance clearly will be far harder to overcome than the generals anticipated. But it still faces an uphill battle, which is why the United States and its allies ought to increase their support. President Biden has strongly condemned the coup, and last week, the State Department placed additional sanctions on family members of Min Aung Hlaing and half a dozen enterprises they control. While that’s important, it doesn’t touch the institutional power of the military, which is grounded in companies that control the export of jade, timber and natural gas. The United States ought to ban the import of those resources and pressure energy companies such as Chevron and Total to cease royalty payments to state companies. Aggressive enforcement of existing U.S. laws on smuggling and money laundering could shut down military revenue streams even without additional sanctions.

Myanmar’s people are engaged in a desperate struggle to save their country from the restoration of a brutal and backward tyranny. The United States, which led the diplomatic campaign that brought about civilian rule and partly free elections, must now support the resistance with all of the economic leverage at its disposal — and press its European and Asian allies to do the same.

Read more:

AD