In the face of these extreme tactics and the mounting epidemic — Israel had recorded more than 4,300 coronavirus infections by this week — Mr. Gantz, a former general, made a pragmatic and patriotic decision: He agreed to join Mr. Netanyahu in a coalition and allow him to remain prime minister for another 18 months, even while under indictment — something Mr. Gantz had vowed he would never do. Israel’s longest-serving prime minister will be able to extend his 11 years in office — and will likely enjoy impunity for the credible charges of bribery and abuse of office pending against him. Mr. Gantz’s party, meanwhile, has split, with more than half of its members refusing to support the new government.

In exchange, Mr. Gantz has been promised an 18-month term as prime minister beginning in late 2021 — something that, in Israel’s rough-and-tumble politics, can hardly be considered a guaranteed outcome. Yet, assuming the final negotiations over the new government succeed, Mr. Gantz will have ensured that Israel has a government able to tackle the unprecedented threat of the virus, rather than a paralyzing constitutional crisis.

AD

AD

He may also be able to head off some of the dangerous and anti-democratic measures Mr. Netanyahu was promising to enact if his right-wing coalition gained a parliamentary majority. Encouraged by President Trump, the Israeli leader said he would annex all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, along with the Jordan Valley at the border with Jordan. That could provoke a crisis with one of the two Arab states that recognize Israel, while making a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict all but impossible.

While Mr. Gantz offered nominal support for Mr. Trump’s ill-conceived Middle East peace plan, he said he opposed such unilateral action by Israel. He also rejects Mr. Netanyahu’s plan to strip authority from Israel’s Supreme Court and recent discriminatory measures against the country’s Arab citizens.

Mr. Netanyahu’s unrestrained embrace of Mr. Trump and his promises of annexation have further eroded bipartisan support for Israel in the United States; in polls, the Israeli prime minister’s support among Democrats registers in the single digits. Mr. Gantz, who could become the new government’s foreign minister, has created a chance to heal relations with Washington, especially if he can steer the Netanyahu era to a close. He may not succeed, but he deserves credit for a tough but practical decision.

AD

AD