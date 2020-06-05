The Associated Press obtained audio recordings of meetings between WHO and Chinese officials in January that show WHO officials struggling to get more information about the outbreak from a recalcitrant China. There were “significant delays” by China, and the WHO officials expressed “considerable frustration” at not getting the information they sought to fight the coronavirus, the recordings show. The AP, which published an article on the recordings, did not say how it obtained them nor publish transcripts, but sources told us the comments are genuine.

Earlier information about the virus — and whether it was transmissible between humans — might have slowed the pandemic. The Trump administration, striving to divert attention from its negligent handling of the crisis, has wrongly charged that in dealing with China, the WHO failed to “enforce” the International Health Regulations, the rules underlying the WHO, concerning transparency and disclosure. In fact, the WHO is a member organization that lacks such enforcement muscle, and must rely on member states.

AD

AD

The recordings show WHO officials tried to coax China into providing more information, including with praise in public. That tactic was, in retrospect, a mistake. But privately during the week of Jan. 6, WHO officials also complained that China was not sharing enough information to assess how effectively the virus spread between people and the risk to the rest of the world. The AP said that China stalled release of the viral genome for a week because of “tight controls on information and competition within the Chinese public health system.” China released the genome sequence Jan. 11 after another lab published it on a virology website. Data on patients and cases was delayed, too. “We’re going on very minimal information,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for covid-19, said in one internal meeting. “It’s clearly not enough for you to do proper planning.”

In the second week of January, the WHO’s chief of emergencies, Michael Ryan, said it was time to “shift gears” and apply more pressure on China, fearing a repeat of the 2003 SARS outbreak, during which China actively concealed cases. “This is exactly the same scenario, endlessly trying to get updates from China about what was going on,” he said. “We need to see the data . . . it’s absolutely important at this point.”

China’s closed system was on display in this crisis. But it is wrong to indict the WHO for a coverup. The recordings suggest WHO officials were trying to do their job, to the ultimate advantage of everyone, including the United States.

AD

AD