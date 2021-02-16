All these acts were, in one way or another, the product of the right-wing nationalist movement that has controlled Poland’s government since 2015 and is slowly steering the country toward autocracy. The Law and Justice party has moved to strip courts of their independence, take control of independent media or drive them out of business, and silence critics of its far-right social policies. It also seeks to suppress any suggestion that individual Poles were complicit in the Holocaust, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

The campaign against pluralism accelerated after Law and Justice narrowly won a presidential election last July. Since then, the state oil company purchased two dozen regional daily newspapers and 120 weeklies from their German owner, following the model of Hungary’s authoritarian government, which has silenced critical media through such sales. It floated laws aimed at forcing the sale or breakup of a U.S.-owned television station and a conglomerate that owns the most popular and respected newspaper, Gazeta Wyborcza — only to retreat under heavy criticism.

The new advertising tax is aimed at the same targets. Large organizations such as U.S.-owned TVN and Gazeta Wyborcza would have to pay a tax of up to 15 percent on their advertising revenue, something that would curtail their ability to fund news coverage. A letter issued by the 43 media participating in last Wednesday’s protest called the tax “simply extortion” that could lead to the closing of private media, even as the government heaps funding on state outlets it has converted into propaganda organs. After the protest, officials said the law would be revised, but not abandoned.

The criminal case brought against Marta Lempart, a leader of the Polish Women’s Strike, was a reaction to mass protests that erupted after the constitutional court — which previously had been packed by Law and Justice — banned almost all abortions. Ms. Lempart was charged, among other things, for a radio interview she gave in which she praised demonstrators who allegedly disrupted church services.

Meanwhile, the libel suit against Holocaust scholars Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking was ginned up by the Polish League Against Defamation, which receives government funding. The aim was to discredit a 1,700-page study of the complicity of individual Poles in the Nazis’ mass murder of the country’s Jews. “In a normal world this case would have been dismissed long ago,” Mr. Grabowski told the New York Times. “But Poland can no longer be considered a normal democracy.”

Law and Justice was favored by President Donald Trump, who visited Warsaw and endorsed its nationalism. But last week, the spokesman of the Biden administration’s State Department noted the “constricting space for civil society in Poland” and added that “we do have broader concerns, including the proposed media tax.” We hope that’s the beginning of a significant shift in U.S. posture toward Poland’s anti-democratic drift.