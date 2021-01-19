Russia’s prison service said Mr. Navalny violated probation terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 conviction, which Mr. Navalny and the European Court of Human Rights have said was politically motivated. Mr. Navalny was ordered held for 30 days. The whole show was a mockery of law, which provides in the case of a probation violation only for the prison service to appeal to courts for a different sentence, not an arrest. But in today’s Russia, Mr. Putin is the law. His Federal Security Service attempted to murder Mr. Navalny only five months ago. The airport arrest was just another day’s work for his thugs.

When they attempted to kill Mr. Navalny with the Soviet-era military nerve agent Novichok, Mr. Putin’s cronies violated an international treaty Russia signed — and helped bring into existence — prohibiting the use of chemical weapons. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) have introduced bipartisan legislation to hold those who poisoned Mr. Navalny accountable. Mr. Navalny’s latest arrest also should draw international condemnation. As Jake Sullivan, national security adviser-designate in the incoming Biden administration, said in calling for his immediate release, “The Kremlin’s attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard.”

Mr. Navalny has managed to become a singular challenge to Mr. Putin. He made a series of brilliant video documentaries, posted on YouTube, exposing the mysterious wealth of Mr. Putin’s cronies. The videos have been seen by millions.

Just two days after his return to Russia, Mr. Navalny struck again. Even as he languished in jail, his team released a devastating new video, one hour and 52 minutes long, focusing on Mr. Putin’s accumulation of wealth and that of his friends since his KGB days. The video, narrated by Mr. Navalny, exposes in remarkable detail the $1.35 billion palace built for Mr. Putin on the Black Sea coast, complete with an underground hockey rink, lavish grounds, a teahouse, amphitheater and more. The mansion is fit for a king — and the scale of excess may shock Russians who are already well acquainted with government officials who become billionaires.

Mr. Navalny has now become the most potent opposition leader Mr. Putin has faced in two decades in power. “I am not afraid,” Mr. Navalny said at the airport. Mr. Navalny has highlighted the moral and political bankruptcy of Mr. Putin’s regime. The despot is fighting back the only way he knows how, with a police state reception at the airport.

