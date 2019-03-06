Regarding the Feb. 26 news article “Taiwan’s 2020 election campaign is all about Washington vs. Beijing”:

The article said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen may have signaled that Taiwan is “a bulwark against Chinese expansionism” in East Asia. I am afraid this role may not be helpful for the United States and Taiwan.

As the article correctly pointed out, we seek a detente with mainland China by, among other things, concluding 23 agreements with them during my eight-year presidency. These agreements help increase Taiwan’s economic competitiveness and bring together people from the two sides, greatly reducing the chances of using force against each other. Ms. Tsai takes a confrontational approach by not recognizing the 1992 consensus between Taipei and Beijing, namely “one China, respective interpretations,” making cross-strait relations rather difficult to manage and harming Taiwan’s economy and diplomatic relations. These issues will likely be hotly debated in the forthcoming presidential campaign.

Given the fierce competition between the United States and mainland China lately, the people of Taiwan are increasingly worried that Taiwan may be used as a bargaining chip in the process. Taiwan’s detente with mainland China during my administration is clearly in the U.S. interest.

Ma Ying-jeou, Taipei, Taiwan

The writer was president of the Republic of China (Taiwan) from 2008 to 2016.

Regarding the Feb. 24 editorial “In Xinjiang, big brother is watching” and the Feb. 26 news article “Taiwan’s 2020 election campaign is all about Washington vs. Beijing”:

China has adopted aggressive approaches toward neighboring countries and its minority ethnic groups in recent years as its economic and military strength has grown. The global engagement and peaceful transformation policy toward China has proved to be a failure as Beijing’s Orwellian strategy has upended regional stability. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen reiterated this in an interview with CNN last month, saying China’s ambitions and intentions do not involve only Taiwan. Beijing seeks opportunities to control or influence all countries in the area and even beyond. It’s a challenge the entire Asia-Pacific region has to face and take seriously.

Taiwan has been a beacon for freedom of speech and religion in East Asia, and an enduring partner for the world’s democracies, which was recognized by Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We hope like-minded countries will stand up together to an authoritarian regime bullying its neighbors and its own people. It may be Taiwan or Xinjiang today, but who will it be tomorrow?

Louis M. Huang, Washington

The writer is deputy representative in the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office

in the United States.