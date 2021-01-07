The latest came this week in a summit meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, at which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to drop their economic blockade of Qatar, another U.S. ally. For three and a half years, the three Persian Gulf states and Egypt had tried to bully Qatar into capitulating to a long list of political demands, including severing ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and muzzling the Al Jazeera news network. The campaign was an abject failure: Its only results were to push Qatar closer to Iran and Turkey while complicating U.S. diplomatic and security initiatives in the region.

The agreement signed by the countries looked like an abject surrender by MBS. In exchange for a lifting of the trade and travel blockade, Qatar agreed only to drop suits for damages. Though Al Jazeera’s coverage of Saudi Arabia and the UAE quickly warmed somewhat, the gas-rich emirate is likely to maintain its cordial relations with the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist political movements. But coordination among the Sunni-ruled states vis-a-vis Shiite Iran may become easier, which could be important as the Biden administration seeks to restore and expand the accord with Iran limiting its nuclear program.

Ironically, credit for this smoothing in relations among U.S. allies is being claimed by Mr. Trump’s aide and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who attended the summit. Mr. Kushner, another MBS pal, reportedly spent some time negotiating the accord, though the heavy lifting was done by GCC member Kuwait. Yet Mr. Kushner played an outsized role in the original rift. Having opened a cozy back channel with the crown prince early in 2017, Mr. Kushner was informed of the blockade in advance, according to congressional investigators. He likely was responsible for Mr. Trump’s public siding with the Saudis in the feud, despite the fact that Qatar hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

For three years, MBS rejected entreaties from the State Department and Pentagon to mend the rift, no doubt because he believed, rightly, that he had protection from the White House. Now comes Mr. Biden, who has pledged to end U.S. support for the disastrous Saudi military intervention in Yemen and hold MBS responsible for human rights crimes, such as the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — priorities that have had broad bipartisan support in Congress.

Like his recent concession on imprisoned women’s rights activists, some of whom may be released within weeks of Mr. Biden’s inauguration, MBS’s concession on Qatar should be acknowledged as a necessary but not sufficient step toward preserving the U.S.-Saudi alliance. The Biden administration should withhold normal relations until all women’s rights activists and other political prisoners are released, the bombing of Yemen ceases, and there is full accountability for the Khashoggi murder — including by the crown prince.

