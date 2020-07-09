In order to understand why this is happening, let’s start by examining something the United States got right: economic stimulus. In March and April, despite the most polarized political climate since the aftermath of the Civil War, Congress provided $2.4 trillion in relief, and the Federal Reserve provided even more. This adds up to about 25 percent of gross domestic product, one of the largest spending efforts in the world. That might explain why the stock market has barely noticed that the economy remains in its worst condition since the Great Depression.

But the size of the stimulus plays to America’s one great strength — sheer heft. The U.S. economy is huge, America’s borrowing capacity is (apparently) limitless, the dollar (for now) is supreme. It’s easy to write checks. (Or at least it should be — more on that later.)

In every other sense, U.S. government has failed. It’s not just President Trump and the White House, which have done a miserable job bringing coherence to federal agencies and coordinating with the states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other arms of the Department of Health and Human Services all failed in their own ways, as did state officials.

Americans accepted extensive lockdowns far more readily than many predicted. But this period of suffering was meant to buy time for the government to set up systems of testing, tracing and isolation so that once the lockdowns ended, people could return to some semblance of normal life, confident their government was monitoring and reacting to new outbreaks. In truth, it squandered the time. Although Trump declared in May, “We’ve prevailed on testing,” his goal of 5 million tests a day, with testing available at every Walmart and CVS, is still just a dream. Most states still don’t have comprehensive testing or contact tracing in place.

Federal spending as a percentage of GDP is where it was 40 years ago, but that statistic conceals more than it reveals. Spending on entitlement programs — Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — has gone up massively as the population ages and health-care costs soar. But most of the agencies of the federal government have been starved of resources while being given more tasks and mandates.

Even writing the checks proved hard this time. Countries like Canada and Germany sent out funds faster and more directly than the United States, providing quick relief to their citizens, while Americans had to wait anxiously, navigate websites that didn’t work, and apply again and again to get a response.

The number of federal employees is smaller per capita than in the 1950s, despite the fact that real U.S. GDP is seven times larger. The government barely hires new recruits anymore. As a Brookings Institution report notes, “one third [of the federal workforce] will be eligible to retire between now and 2025, and only 6 percent of federal employees are under 30 years old.” For almost half a century, politicians on the right have pursued a strategy of “starving the beast.” Anti-tax campaigner Grover Norquist explained: “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.” Stephen K. Bannon, the ideologist of the Trump revolution, made clear that his central goal is the “deconstruction of the administrative state.” Guess what? It was already happening.

Winning the fight against covid-19 doesn’t require a huge bureaucratic apparatus. Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea have relatively small governments, measured by government spending as a share of GDP. On the other hand, Denmark, Norway and Germany have also done very well, and they have relatively large states. But in all of those cases, government bureaucracies are well-funded, enjoy considerable autonomy, are not burdened with excessive rules and mandates, and recruit intelligent people who are accorded respect for working in the public sector. In the United States, we have a culture set by Ronald Reagan, who, as head of the federal bureaucracy, joked, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’ ”

Covid-19 should be a wake-up call. The United States needs to rebuild its government capacity. The goal is not a big state or a small state but a smart state. For now, what we have is stupid.

