Vaccines are the world’s greatest hope to stave off the pandemic. President Trump has raised expectations for one “by the end of the year,” as he put it Sunday. “We’ll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later.” Is this reasonable? If exertion alone can make it happen, the global research underway by more than 100 groups is definitely promising. Also, researchers have benefited from early access to the entire genetic blueprint of the virus, leading to cutting-edge concepts for vaccines. But optimism must be tempered by the reality that no vaccine has ever been created so quickly, that the process is extraordinarily complex and risky, and that even if an effective vaccine is discovered by scientists, the road to manufacturing billions of doses and distributing them is fraught with obstacles.

Traditionally, a candidate vaccine is put through three phases of clinical trials to see if it is safe in humans and whether it works to fight the pathogen. And traditionally, clinical trials test one or at most two potential treatments. But researchers in oncology have been designing clinical trials that can test multiple candidates simultaneously, with a common control group, known as a “master protocol.” If the concept works for vaccines, it might allow a group of vaccine candidates to be tested together, in an “umbrella trial,” with the successful ones advancing more swiftly.

Likewise, vaccine manufacturing is expensive and complex. The product has to be produced to exacting standards, and each vaccine type has its own manufacturing process, so companies are reluctant to invest millions of dollars before they know what the investment is for. One fast-track approach, which has been championed by philanthropist Bill Gates, would be to select several promising vaccine candidates in the development pipeline and construct factories in advance. That could be costly because some won’t be needed, but a factory would be ready sooner — which would be worth “wasting” some money at this dire moment. Yet another idea proposed by Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, is to provide an “advanced market commitment,” in which governments promise in advance to buy large quantites of vaccine, providing an incentive to pharmaceutical companies to invest in the needed equipment. Gavi has proposed an initial $2 billion pledge, enough to purchase vaccine to protect 20 million health-care workers. All these ideas will require government regulatory action, and big money.

What must not be neglected are standards for trials and manufacturing. Vaccine hesitancy is already a global public health problem. Speed is essential, but so are the precautions needed to guarantee safety and earn public confidence.

