Mr. Trump styles himself as a transactional leader, but he hasn’t gotten much back from the Saudi ruler. Promised purchases of U.S. arms never materialized; nor has the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel fervently sought by the administration in its final months.

Then there’s the case of Walid Fitaihi, a U.S. citizen, prominent doctor and motivational speaker who was arrested and tortured during a 2017 wave of repression directed by Mohammed bin Salman. Dr. Fitaihi’s case was a focus of the Trump administration’s diplomacy in Riyadh. It was raised publicly during two visits to the kingdom this year by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who asked that pending charges against the doctor be dropped and that he and his family of seven — all U.S. citizens — be allowed to travel.

On Tuesday, the answer to these requests came in the form of a six-year prison sentence imposed on Dr. Fitaihi by a Saudi court. The crimes he was alleged to have committed included seeking U.S. citizenship. In essence, the verdict was a kick in the rear by the regime to the Trump administration as it heads out the door — and a direct challenge to President-elect Joe Biden.

Ironically, Dr. Fitaihi saw himself as a bridge-builder between Saudi Arabia and the United States. After spending a decade in this country, during which he obtained bachelor’s and medical degrees from George Washington University and a degree in public health from Harvard, he returned to his native Jiddah, where he opened a private hospital in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, and later the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Fitaihi recruited scores of U.S.-trained doctors and frequently cared for U.S. diplomats stationed in Jiddah. Meanwhile, he became a popular YouTube personality and accumulated 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

It was that public following, Dr. Fitaihi told us earlier this year, that likely led Mohammed bin Salman to include him in a vast 2017 sweep of perceived opponents. He was tortured and held for 21 months without trial. U.S. pressure helped obtain his release on bail in 2019, and Saudi officials assured U.S. diplomats that his case would be dropped. Instead, he has now been imprisoned, even as the regime revives criminal proceedings against other domestic opponents, such as the women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

Perhaps Mohammed bin Salman calculates that he no longer needs to heed the priorities of the Trump administration. Or maybe he is attempting to project toughness toward Mr. Biden, who has pledged he will withdraw “the dangerous blank check” Mr. Trump granted the crown prince. In any case, the imprisonment of Dr. Fitaihi is an insult to the United States as well as a gross injustice. It should not go unanswered.