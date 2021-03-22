In fact, Mr. Blinken’s speech and other tough opening moves by the Biden team were exactly the reset that was needed after the Trump administration’s confused and often contradictory treatment of China. As president, Donald Trump repeatedly heaped public praise on Mr. Xi and, in private meetings, reportedly encouraged his repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang; President Biden bluntly told the dictator in their first phone call that Mr. Xi was wrong to believe in American decline. The day before last week’s discussions in Anchorage, the administration sanctioned two dozen officials involved in the Hong Kong repression, and on Monday the United States joined with the European Union in adopting new sanctions against those involved in the genocidal campaign against Xinjiang’s ethnic Uyghurs.

The administration has made clear that its strong opposition to China’s human rights abuses and belligerence toward Taiwan and other neighbors does not preclude cooperation on matters of mutual interest. Just as President Ronald Reagan lambasted the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” while striking landmark arms control agreements, Mr. Biden is looking for common ground with Mr. Xi on climate change, the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea, and a peace settlement in Afghanistan. A senior administration official told The Post’s John Hudson that after the rhetorical fireworks, the two sides “immediately got down to business” and had “substantive, serious and direct discussions.”

AD

AD

Some observers dismissed the rhetoric on both sides as posturing for domestic audiences. But it is more important than that. China and the United States lead opposing camps in a global contest over the future of human governance. Mr. Xi wants to convince the world that “the East is rising, while the West is in decline,” and that China’s high-tech authoritarianism is the best model for the 21st century. Mr. Biden is rightly determined to show that democracy, with its emphasis on individual freedom, can still prevail. It’s important that the United States show in the coming years that its political system still works at home. But it’s also vital to educate the world about what underpins Mr. Xi’s regime: concentration camps, the eradication of minority cultures and the silencing of all critical voices.

U.S. criticism and sanctions are unlikely to bring about any change in China in the short term. But over time, the regime, like the Soviet Union before it, is likely to find itself on the defensive. Most people would like to benefit from the rapidly rising prosperity they see in China. But no one wants to live in a concentration camp.

Read more:

AD