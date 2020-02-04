What you need to know about coronavirus

Follow our updates: Hong Kong became the second place outside mainland China to report a fatality from the coronavirus outbreak.

Federal health officials confirmed there are 11 U.S. cases of the coronavirus, with a couple from central California falling ill after the husband’s trip to China’s Hubei province.

Are you in isolation or quarantine because of coronavirus? We want to hear your story.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

Travel bans were extended in central China to put more than 50 million people effectively on local lockdowns. Despite unprecedented measures, experts can’t yet say whether these efforts will contain the infection. Beijing officials accusing the Trump administration of overreacting with its travel restrictions.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s what we know so far.