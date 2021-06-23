Delta is truly more aggressive. A preliminary study of samples from around the country, posted Monday by Alexandre Bolze and others, showed that the alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and more transmissible than the original virus, peaked in the United States on April 25 with 71.1 percent of the cases. Since then, the delta variant, first found in India, and one other, gamma, first detected in Brazil, have been aggressively crowding out alpha. The delta variant is significantly more transmissible than alpha — and the study showed it is growing fastest in U.S. counties where vaccination rates are lowest. Steve Edwards, chief executive of CoxHealth in Springfield, Mo., told CNN the health-care system has experienced a sixfold increase in hospitalizations. “I think it is the delta variant and there is a lot of kindling with low vaccination rates, so it’s spreading very rapidly,” he said. “Almost all of our cases are unvaccinated people that, in my opinion, have put themselves in harm’s way during this pandemic.” Abroad, too, delta spells trouble. It caused a massive surge in India and has triggered outbreaks in Britain, Israel, Portugal, Singapore, Russia and Indonesia, among other places.