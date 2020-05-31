With summer coming, with everyone eager for the reopening of the economy, it can be easy to throw caution to the wind and forget about washing hands, wearing face masks and avoiding indoor crowds. The desire to break out of lockdown is understandable. But caution remains necessary to interrupt chains of virus transmission. A study of 42 states (and the District) that imposed some kind of stay-at-home order in March found that the infection rate fell by 58 percent as a result. Social distancing works.

It is wrong and irresponsible to cast these precautions as political, as President Trump implied by retweeting a post of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wearing a mask. The Republican governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, put it exactly right. “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support. They might be doing it because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life, who currently have covid and they’re fighting.” He added that if someone is wearing a mask, “you should look at them and say that person’s wearing a mask because for them, there’s additional risk in their life.” To which we would add: They are also being considerate of those around them.

AD

AD

One person can spread the virus to many. Tom Frieden and Christopher Lee write in Emerging Infectious Diseases that during the 2003 SARS outbreak, one hospitalized patient was the source of four generations of transmission to 76 others. In the MERS outbreak in South Korea, five patients led to 154 secondary cases. And it is now happening with covid-19. A patient who had recently traveled to Europe and had symptoms visited the emergency department for a few hours March 9 at St. Augustine’s, a private hospital in Durban, South Africa. Eight weeks later, 39 patients and 80 staff had been infected, and 15 patients died. For the most part, a study by Richard Lessells and colleagues found, the virus was transmitted by the medical staff, from one patient to another, across five hospital wards, including on surfaces of medical equipment. Smaller outbreaks spilled over from this one, including a nursing home and dialysis center. All told, as many as 135 infections began with one person.

The next phase in this trial by pandemic requires everyone to be smart. Exuberance is fine, but recklessness carries a price. Wear a face mask, wash your hands, and leave politics out of it.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD