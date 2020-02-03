Two people were stabbed in Sunday’s attack in south London and a third was injured by flying glass; none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The assailant, who was armed with a knife and wearing a fake explosive device, was shot and killed by police who had him under surveillance for suspected extremist activities. Two people were killed in the Nov. 29 London Bridge attack before the attacker, also armed with a knife and also wearing a fake suicide vest, was stopped by bystanders and eventually killed by police. A more deadly attack occurred in 2017 when a terrorist drove his car into a crowd outside the Palace of Westminster, injuring more than 50, four fatally, and then stabbing to death a police officer.

Think what the toll might have been if any of these assailants had had access to firearms. Tragically not much imagination is required; one need only look at the body count from the mass shootings that have become commonplace in the United States. Twenty-seven killed at a Connecticut school. Forty-nine slaughtered at an Orlando nightclub. Nine churchgoers in a South Carolina church. On the Las Vegas Strip, 58. Last year alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 400 deaths from mass shootings.

After Britain experienced a horrific mass shooting — 16 children and their teacher killed at a school in 1996 — the government imposed strict controls on guns that included bans on assault rifles and handguns. Background checks were dramatically tightened. Rifles, for sport or hunting, require permission from police, who conduct their own checks on applicants. Without easy access to guns, those aiming to do harm have turned to other, less lethal methods. It did not take a “good guy with a gun” to stop the London Bridge attacker, but bystanders including a tour driver who kicked him in the head.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offenses. It is only prudent for the government to learn from these incidents, study what went wrong and make improvements. The refusal by Congress to do this — to learn from its own tragedies as well as the experiences of other countries — is to its discredit and continues to cost too many Americans their lives.