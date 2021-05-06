The dark side of this picture right now is the developing world. Covid is ravaging India, and it may also surge in places that so far have been largely spared, including Africa. But even then, it’s still possible to imagine benefits. The crisis has jolted India to its core, shedding a harsh light on the country’s sprawling, corrupt and badly run government. The country has flourished in the past few decades not because of its public sector but rather because of the rise of a dynamic and efficient private sector. The pandemic is a wake-up call that might force real government reforms, particularly in public health, which could then trigger change in other dysfunctional sectors such as education. As it searches for growth and faces challenges in borrowing, India is already enacting long-delayed economic reforms. Another sign that India might bounce back is its stock market, which has been stunningly resilient in the face of the covid catastrophe.