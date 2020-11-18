Now, the pandemic has added to these woes. Lockdowns and transportation disruptions have contributed to postponed inoculations, and fears of contracting the virus have kept people from getting shots. “This has resulted in plummeting uptake of vaccination in many countries, falling to as low as 50% in some countries during the crisis,” the WHO and UNICEF report said. Also, measles and polio vaccination campaigns were initially paused during the pandemic to prevent infection of health workers and communities. “The result of the pause is that more than 94 million children have missed out on measles vaccination alone,” the agencies said.

More than 60 planned polio vaccination campaigns in 28 countries were paused, out of concern for safety of the workers and the need to use existing infrastructure to respond to the pandemic. Now there are growing polio outbreaks; wild poliovirus transmission is increasing in the two remaining countries where it is endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan. “Left unchecked,” the two agencies declared, “this situation poses an increasingly high risk of explosive outbreaks and potentially further international spread of both polio and measles.” The WHO and UNICEF are calling on countries to resume immunization — with precautions — and to respond to urgent outbreaks, while appealing to donors for an additional $255 million for measles and $400 million for polio vaccination campaign support in middle-income countries that are not eligible for aid from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, which helps low-income countries finance and develop vaccines.

The pandemic has also taken a toll on programs for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Treatment for noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and cardiovascular attacks, have been hit by shortages of staff, hospital beds and personal protective equipment during the pandemic, among other things.

If there is a shred of good news in this grim outlook, it is that the long battles against polio and measles have produced trained and knowledgeable networks of health-care workers and others who can work to counter the inevitable and destructive misinformation, and fight back against vaccine hesitancy. The challenge ahead is to fight covid-19 and return to the vaccination campaign against other diseases at the same time.

