While the coronavirus has upended our way of life here at home, U.S. aid professionals are dealing with even worse catastrophes across the developing world. These countries depend on the United States to help them climb the ladder toward health and economic security. Both parties in Washington traditionally recognized that such investments pay dividends for the United States’ economic and national security — until Donald Trump was elected. Failing states breed extremism, fuel migration and make lousy markets for our goods.

Each year, Trump’s White House has tried to slash USAID’s budget, foiled by bipartisan resistance in Congress. When that didn’t work, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget tried (and failed) to take back billions from the agency. Last year, under the guise of a “foreign assistance review,” the White House attempted to strip USAID of its authority and place itself in charge of international assistance policy.

AD

AD

Two months before the outbreak, the Trump administration ended a $200 million USAID program meant to predict pandemics, laying off scientists and experts all over the world. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the shoddy treatment has only continued. USAID is not even a member of the White House coronavirus task force. That helps explain the confusion when said task force suddenly froze USAID shipments of medical equipment abroad last month.

This history informs why the aid community was shocked last month when the White House announced its new leader would be a former Trump transition official with scant experience in the development field. John Barsa, who has been USAID’s assistant administrator for its Latin America bureau only since last June, will assume the position of acting administrator on Friday afternoon. He previously served as a Trump political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security.

When Mark Green, who has led the agency since 2017, announced last month he was leaving to run the McCain Institute, a pro-internationalist think tank, it was widely expected that his deputy Bonnie Glick would get the nod. Like Green, Glick has a lifetime’s worth of related experience and is well-known and well-liked inside the building and on Capitol Hill. But the White House announced Barsa’s appointment before any real interagency debate took place.

AD

AD

In an interview, Barsa told me he is committed to making sure USAID and its personnel enjoy full support and protection as they work to fulfill their missions during and after the immediate crisis.

“This global pandemic is having effects on fragile democracies and fragile economies. So the work of USAID is going to be more important,” he said.

No one knows how long Barsa will be acting administrator. His surprise appointment has triggered competition within the administration over Green’s permanent replacement. But even if someone else is nominated, the confirmation process could take a while. So Barsa will be in charge of the $31 billion agency for several months at least.

AD

Barsa does have disaster management experience from his time at DHS and received high marks from local leaders in Puerto Rico regarding his work there after Hurricane Maria. The son of a Cuban refugee, he is emphatically pro-democracy. But there are concerns about his partisanship and the way DHS dealt with immigration and Muslim American community engagement during his tenure there.

AD

He told me he wants to use whatever time he has at the helm of USAID to start looking over the horizon and planning for a post-coronavirus world. He also wants to use his relationships with the White House to help the agency and its people.

“It’s imperative that right now we start looking ahead of our headlights in terms of what this pandemic is going to mean. It’s going to change the way we operate; it’s a challenge USAID is going to have to rise to,” he said. “USAID is filled with incredibly talented people. My job is to make sure they get what they need to fulfill their missions . . . and that the people in the field get what they need from Washington.”

AD

If Barsa can use his White House connections to convince skeptics there that USAID deserves their attention and respect — despite Trump’s “America First” mantra — that’s great. But without real funding, any drive to empower our international aid mission is destined to fail. A measly 0.05 percent of the total $2.2 trillion package Congress passed in the latest stimulus bill is marked for international assistance.

AD

The State Department and USAID have pledged almost $500 million to support multilateral organizations fighting the effects of the pandemic in the developing world. It’s a start.

The Trump administration and leaders in Congress claim they understand that the United States must fight covid-19 abroad as well as at home. The next stimulus bill will reveal whether they are willing to put their money where their mouths are. USAID has to be brought in from the cold.

AD