The Tatmadaw, the country’s powerful military, coexisted uneasily with Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government over the past decade. The military seized control of the country this month, on the eve of convening a new parliament in which the NLD had won a commanding majority. The military shut down the Internet temporarily, brought out water cannons against protesters, fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at the crowds, and ransacked the NLD headquarters. But the use of force and coercion has not stifled the resistance, and therein lies a hope that the coup will fail.

The people of Burma, as Myanmar is also known, have been through this before. The military crushed their hopes for democracy in the late 1980s and put Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest for almost 15 years, only opening the door to a limited return to civilian rule a decade ago. All this time, a democratic movement has been training and learning. Right after the coup, it rapidly organized a campaign of civil disobedience.

The protests this week have brought out a huge cross section of the population, including medical personnel, lawyers and Buddhist monks. The Associated Press reports that civil servants in many areas have been risking their jobs to demonstrate for democracy. In a dramatic video shot Wednesday in a small village, 42 police officers declared their allegiance to the ousted elected government and resisted the entreaties of a senior officer to return to duty. Local residents flocked to their side to ward off any effort to arrest them.

That is the mind-set that will save Myanmar. Although Aung San Suu Kyi’s reputation was tarnished by her support for the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, her generation of democrats are the best hope for the country. They will be tested, hunted and persecuted — as Aung San Suu Kyi is now, once again, under arrest — but they have been tested before. The military coup is illegitimate. Myanmar has experienced decades of such misrule by men in epaulets. No wonder people do not wish to tolerate it for another day.

After four years of President Donald Trump coddling dictators, it was a breath of fresh air to hear President Biden on Wednesday announce sanctions against the coup leaders and the military’s sizable business interests, and demand the immediate restoration of civilian rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Mr. Biden spoke unabashedly for basic American values — which are universal values, shared by the courageous people of Myanmar who are now taking to the streets. “The people of Burma are making their voices heard,” he said. “And the world is watching.”