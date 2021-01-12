All three actions will create messes for the incoming Biden administration to clean up — but none more so than the Yemen measure, which international aid officials say could tip the war-torn country into famine. The Houthis control the northern part of the country, including the capital of Sanaa and the port of Hodeidah. A disastrous intervention by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates beginning in 2015 has failed to dislodge them, while pushing the Houthis into alliance with Iran. Meanwhile, the invasion helped to create what the United Nations says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Almost half of Yemen’s 28 million people are suffering high levels of food insecurity, and four-fifths are dependent on humanitarian aid. Pockets of famine already exist in the countryside.

The U.S. designation of the Houthis could greatly complicate the delivery of aid, by threatening with sanctions organizations that do business with the group. Mr. Pompeo said waivers and licenses would be granted to those involved in aid delivery. But as The Post’s John Hudson and Missy Ryan reported, those exemptions have yet to be finalized. And they may not be enough for banks or other private companies that finance or supply the operations.

Mr. Pompeo justified the Houthi designation by citing missile attacks on Saudi civilian targets, such as airports and oil facilities. But the Saudis prompted those strikes with the systematic bombing of schools, mosques and markets in Houthi areas — attacks that independent investigations have concluded may constitute war crimes. Far from faulting the Saudi regime, Mr. Pompeo circumvented congressional action meant to prevent U.S. support for the bombing campaign.

The only way to end the war and the humanitarian emergency in Yemen is through a peace settlement, which the designation of the Houthis as terrorists will impede. It’s telling that Mr. Pompeo’s measure will take effect on Jan. 19, the day before he and the Trump administration leave office. Mr. Pompeo will not have to deal with its effects: He is explicitly leaving a land mine for the Biden administration, which does not share his zeal to indulge the Saudis.

Mr. Pompeo’s other measures have a similar booby-trap quality. One would oblige the incoming administration to infuriate Beijing — and possibly trigger a crisis — by eliminating controls on contacts between U.S. and Taiwanese officials that have been in place for 40 years. Another would restore a designation of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism that was lifted by the Obama administration — even though the regime of Raúl Castro, while unyielding in its domestic tyranny, has no recent record of aiding terrorists.

If President-elect Joe Biden and incoming Secretary of State Antony Blinken move to reverse these measures, as they should, Mr. Pompeo, who has made no secret of his presidential ambitions, will rush to score political points, at the expense of U.S. interests. It’s a cheap and cynical strategy that only underlines the judgment history likely will make of him: that he has been one of the worst-ever secretaries of state.