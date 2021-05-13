In 2016, the year after the U.N. passed a resolution providing for a competitive election for the position of world’s most senior diplomat, there were 13 candidates. The process was convoluted, including six secret straw polls in the Security Council. But at least the U.N. could claim it was moving toward more openness and transparency when Guterres emerged victorious. For the 2021 election, however, there is only one official candidate: Guterres. Last week, he spoke at U.N. headquarters and presented his vision for a second term, as if no further debate were needed on the matter.