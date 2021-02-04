Yet our nation’s leaders still won’t embrace the reality that our fight against the virus must be drastically beefed up outside our own borders. The Biden administration and congressional leaders talk big about restoring U.S. leadership in the world, but they still won’t put enough money where their mouths are. The latest $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” now being debated in Congress, devotes about one half of 1 percent to international assistance. The United States can never be properly rescued if the world’s poorest countries are abandoned.

Of course, millions of Americans are suffering and need urgent relief at home. It’s politically difficult to tell suffering Americans that their government intends to send more of their hard-earned taxes abroad, and the Biden administration understands this well. “Everything we do in our foreign policy and national security will be measured by a basic metric: Is it going to make life better, safer and easier for working families?,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

In broad terms, the Biden team is promising to return diplomacy and development to the forefront of U.S. foreign policy and to reinvigorate U.S. participation in multilateral organizations including the World Health Organization. But when it comes to the pandemic, U.S. aid organizations working on the ground in the world’s poorest countries are warning that these initial gestures are simply not enough.

AD

AD

“There is no national strategy that will work that ignores what’s going on beyond our borders,” said Tom Hart, the ONE Campaign’s North America executive director. “The longer this pandemic ranges, the more variants we are going to get. So it’s actually in our national security interest to join with other countries to deal with this everywhere, because these variants are pretty scary.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new variants first seen in Brazil and Britain are also likely spreading inside the United States now, as well as the one from South Africa. The mantra, “No one is safe until everyone is safe,” takes on international significance when one realizes that new and even more dangerous variants will keep coming if foreign outbreaks are left to fester, Hart said.

U.S.-based aid organizations are calling on the Biden administration to increase the $11 billion in its covid-19 relief proposal to $20 billion, or about 1 percent of the total package; this would be in line with the proportion of the federal budget devoted to international aid. The added money would be divided among several international programs that have urgent pandemic-related needs, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund, food security programs and extra economic assistance for the hardest-hit countries.

AD

AD

Congress’s authorization of $4 billion for the Gavi Vaccine Alliance in December was a good start, but that money isn’t out the door yet. As a November study by the Eurasia Group explained, prolonged unequal vaccine distribution will cost the world’s richest countries hundreds of billions due to lost economic recovery. A recent Rand Corporation study pegged the global cost of “vaccine nationalism” at $1.2 trillion per year and estimated that every dollar spent to vaccinate poorer countries redounds fivefold in economic benefits for the donor countries.

In short, skimping on pandemic assistance abroad is penny-wise, pound-foolish. The needs are greater in part because the United States didn’t bother to include any substantial international assistance in the other major covid relief bills Congress passed last year. USAID is in dire shape after suffering four years of a Trump administration that constantly attacked career aid professionals and undermined its mission. That’s part of what President Biden has promised to fix.

Many Americans won’t accept a broad macroeconomic argument in favor of increased international pandemic assistance. But policymakers should force them to reckon with this question: How many Americans’ livelihoods depend on international tourism or even international trade? The answer: many millions. Ninety-five percent of the potential customers for American businesses live outside the United States.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, the virus doesn’t recognize borders at all. There’s no way to predict where the next super-variant will emerge, but it’s more likely to mutate where the virus is raging out of control. The fastest way to make Americans safe and help them recover is to exterminate the pandemic everywhere. Until that happens, our bailouts will always be temporary, and our national pandemic horror will never end.