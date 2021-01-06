The Chinese authoritarian steamroller is proceeding at full tilt. China wants to eradicate independent political thought and action, turning Hong Kong into another obedient outpost controlled by the party-state in Beijing. In recent months it has targeted for punishment individuals who had become icons of the democracy movement such as organizer Joshua Wong and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai; members of the legislative assembly; and a group of youthful activists who attempted to flee on a speedboat.

On Wednesday, the dragnet was much wider. At least 53 people, including former lawmakers, activists and an American lawyer, were arrested by more than 1,000 police under Beijing’s new national security law, imposed last summer, and their offices and homes raided. Their crime? They were either candidates or helped to facilitate a primary ahead of legislative elections that were ultimately postponed by the authorities. John Lee, Hong Kong’s secretary for security, said, “The government will not tolerate subversion of state power. This is severe and we will prosecute accordingly.” It is no accident that China defines one of the most elemental and essential of democratic acts — running for office — as “subversion.” The arrests will undoubtedly chill the ambition of others who want to fight for the open society that Hong Kong once symbolized and was supposed to be preserved under the 1997 handoff to China by the United Kingdom.

AD

AD

President Xi Jinping reaped a handsome reward the other day by closing the new E.U.-China deal over the objections of critics who said it did not do enough to uphold labor standards at a time when China is extracting forced labor and abusing human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet. Mr. Xi probably figured with the pact in his pocket, he was free to grind down Hong Kong still more. The European Parliament, however, must still approve the deal, and its members ought to refuse as long as democracy is being sundered in Hong Kong.

Mr. Xi may also have hoped to take advantage of political turmoil in the United States, with President Trump preoccupied by his ludicrous attempt to reverse his electoral defeat and Mr. Biden not yet in office. The right response was that of Mr. Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who said Mr. Biden will “stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy.” It will be refreshing to see a U.S. president actually care about fighting despotism once again, and respond with both words and actions when China throws people into prison because they want to choose their leaders.

Read more:

AD