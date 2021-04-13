India is engulfed, but more than 2 million people, largely without face masks or social distancing, bathed in the river Ganges in the Indian city of Haridwar during the largest bathing day of the Hindu religious festival Kumbh Mela on Monday. Police said they tried to keep worshipers apart, but could not enforce social distancing; videos showed large, unmasked crowds of men and women jostling for space to stand. India’s infections have soared past a record 160,000 a day, one of the worst in the world. News reports say sick people are lying in the streets outside of some hospitals, unable to find a bed, amid warnings from doctors that supplies of oxygen and ventilators are low.

In Brazil, the seven-day rolling average of deaths has smashed through a record 3,000 a day, and daily new cases are hovering near peaks of 70,000 after President Jair Bolsonaro refused to impose lockdowns. A newspaper reports that intensive care units in most Brazilian states are above 90 percent capacity. Both India and Brazil are enormous viral conflagrations, and both nations are behind the curve on vaccinations. Other outbreaks are also worrisome: Cases have suddenly spiked in Cambodia, and parts of Europe are grappling with a surge.

Vaccines save lives, but a stark divide separates the haves and have-nots. The World Health Organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters Friday that of the over 700 million doses administered globally, more than 87 percent have gone to high-income and upper middle-income countries, while the low-income countries have received just 0.2 percent of the shots. (A fourth group, lower-middle income nations, have received 12.8 percent.) Dozens of nations were relying on vaccines from China, but over the weekend, a top Chinese disease-fighting official said that their efficacy is low and needs improving. China has not published full clinical trial data for its vaccines. The U.S. pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while hopefully brief, is a reminder that vaccine development and manufacturing is never without risk.

Vaccines offer hope, but political leaders in Brazil, India and elsewhere must accept that in the short term, basic mitigation tactics — lockdowns, distancing, face masks and hygiene — will work and must be used. Meanwhile, the United States, which has a vaccine surplus, should immediately begin to donate excess doses to other countries. The Biden administration took a good first step in promising 2.5 million doses for Mexico and 1.5 million for Canada but should now bequeath tens of millions more doses in storage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It won’t deny anyone in the United States a shot and will save lives elsewhere.

