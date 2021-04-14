But what they did — pause J&J shots and warn clinicians — was right. The reason is that transparency translates into trust, and public trust is a pillar of battling the pandemic. In deciding not to hide the facts, but to explain openly what was known, public health agencies were working exactly as they should. If the government had not responded this way, one can only imagine what the conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination campaigners would have said. Everyone should be grateful that the administration did not repeat last year’s catastrophic political manipulation — a president pushing a useless drug, refusing to heed scientific advisers and telling the nation the virus would disappear after he was privately informed of its dangers.

This time, officials were straightforward. “This may be a bit bumpy,” acknowledged Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Let’s hope the pause will be short. But public confidence in this huge undertaking — vaccinating a nation at high speed — should be enhanced, not shaken, by such candor.

Contrast that with events in China in recent days. The director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, spoke at a conference Saturday in Chengdu about the leading Chinese vaccines. “We will solve the issue that current vaccines don’t have very high protection rates,” he said in a rare admission by a government official. It was stunning because China has shipped hundreds of millions of doses to several dozen nations, and Chinese manufacturers have claimed the shots have high efficacy. Yet Mr. Gao soon backtracked, claiming he had been talking about “vaccines in the world, not particularly for China.” When his remarks spread through Chinese social media on Saturday, they were censored; by Sunday, online users were intentionally misspelling words in their posts while discussing Mr. Gao’s comments to keep them from being removed.

China’s vaccine developers have yet to publish Phase 3 clinical trial data in peer-reviewed medical journals, leading to questions about the efficacy of the shots, although one paper has been posted in a non-peer-reviewed preprint. Experts say the data they have seen on Chinese vaccines is missing key information, such as efficacy in those over 60 or in people with preexisting conditions.

A democracy where unpleasant information is announced and the ride a bit “bumpy” is far preferable to an authoritarian party-state that can’t summon the courage to admit the truth.

