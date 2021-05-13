Without political leadership, Israelis and Palestinians take desperate steps. Arabs living in Israel have attacked their neighbors this week — and faced similar vigilante reprisals. Tzipi Livni, a former cabinet minister who struggled for peace as hard as any Israeli I know, captured the despair in a comment to the New York Times: “I don’t want to use the words ‘civil war.’ But this is something new, this is unbearable, this is horrific, and I’m very worried.”