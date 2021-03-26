Although the United States is making headway, a wave of infections is sweeping Central Europe, setting horrific daily records in Brazil and suddenly taking off again in populous India. The vaccine campaign in Europe has suffered supply interruptions and worries about side effects from the AstraZeneca shot, and now the deteriorating situation in India threatens to delay export and delivery of the vaccine to millions of people in poorer countries because India needs the doses at home.

India’s daily case count has exploded. In January, daily new cases dropped below 10,000, but on March 24 India recorded 53,476, the highest total since October. The Serum Institute of India, one of the world’s largest producers of the AstraZeneca vaccine, was making 2.4 million doses every day and exported more than 60 million doses to more than 70 countries. But in recent weeks, as the government has struggled to cope with the changed landscape at home, it has sharply curtailed the outflow.

This has crimped the Covax Facility. So far, Covax has been supplied with 28 million AstraZeneca doses, and it expected an additional 40 million in March and up to 50 million doses in April. Now it has notified recipients of delays because of the India crisis; some nations that had expected first deliveries in March may not see them until April. On Friday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to other nations for urgent donations of 10 million doses for the Covax Facility. “Covax is ready to deliver but we can’t deliver vaccines we don’t have,” he said.

AD

AD

India appeared to have made progress against the pandemic in January, when tests showed that a large proportion of people, including in New Delhi, had already been exposed and had antibodies to fight the virus. But infections began to climb last month, particularly in the western state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai. Researchers say the new surge is driven in part by a decision to lift restrictions when cases declined.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has suffered a difficult rollout, plagued by reports of rare blood-clot side effects that shook confidence in Europe, and by a challenge from an independent regulatory panel in the United States to the company’s clinical trial data. Neither should obscure the fact that this is a safe, efficacious vaccine that will prevent hospitalization and death for millions of people, once they can get it.

Read more:

AD