Iraq’s parliament confirmed Mr. Kadhimi, a former intelligence official, as prime minister in May after mass demonstrations forced the resignation of his ineffectual predecessor. He immediately set about crossing red lines of the corrupt and violent factions that have paralyzed the national government, including the Iranian-backed militias that operate as a state within a state. He raided the camp of a militia responsible for rocket attacks against U.S. and government targets and restored Baghdad’s control over border crossings that the militias had commandeered.

Tehran’s proxies pushed back — hard. Mr. Kadhimi was forced to release 10 of the 11 Shiite militiamen detained in the raid, and the militias stepped up rather than ceased their attacks. There were nine rocket strikes in July alone against U.S. military or diplomatic sites. Still, a recent assessment by the Institute for the Study of War concluded that “proxy militias and rogue security forces can no longer operate with complete impunity [and] millions in border revenues have been restored to the Iraqi state.”

AD

AD

Mr. Kadhimi has also allied himself with the popular protest movement, which continues to demand an end to corruption and a political clean sweep. The prime minister has called for elections next May — a year early — and pressed parliament to pass U.N.-recommended reforms to the political system that could lessen the governing body’s domination by unaccountable power-brokers.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi leader is attempting to stabilize relations between Iraq and the United States, made fragile by the U.S. drone strike in January that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani as well as an Iraqi Shiite militia leader. Pushed by Tehran, the Iraqi parliament subsequently voted to send home all foreign troops, including 5,200 Americans. But Mr. Kadhimi told reporters after meeting Mr. Trump that he would like for some U.S. forces to remain as trainers and advisers; that accords with the Pentagon’s hope of maintaining a presence that would act as a check on Iran and its proxies.

Unfortunately, preserving the U.S.-Iraqi strategic relationship requires overcoming resistance not only from Iran, but from Mr. Trump, who has favored indiscriminate withdrawals of U.S. forces from foreign bases. In his meeting with Mr. Kadhimi, the president repeatedly suggested a U.S. pullout: “We’re getting out. We’ll be leaving shortly,” he said. However, when asked for a timetable, he deferred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said U.S. forces would leave “as soon as we can complete the mission.” That mission ought to include doing as much as possible to help Mr. Kadhimi implement his agenda.