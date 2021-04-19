Mr. Navalny should not be in prison at all. He was detained and incarcerated for a six-year-old conviction that was found unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights. The real reason for his imprisonment is to silence him. In recent years, Mr. Navalny, through brilliant combination of investigative technique, video production and social media savvy, became the leading voice criticizing Mr. Putin, documenting how the onetime KGB agent in the Kremlin became mega-rich. In January, he revealed the existence of a Versailles-scale palace on the Black Sea built for Mr. Putin.

Once Mr. Navalny was in prison, the guards tormented him, waking him loudly every hour through the night so he could not sleep. Lawyers say he suffers from two herniated discs that have caused extreme back pain and numbness in his right leg and hands. He has demanded treatment by an outside medical expert. The prison gave him ibuprofen. Mr. Navalny on March 31 went on a hunger strike for proper treatment. He was moved to a separate prison hospital in another penal colony over the weekend. His staff says his life is in danger. A lawyer, permitted a short visit on Monday, reported Mr. Navalny has still not received proper medical attention and is continuing the hunger strike.

More than 100 writers, artists and scholars from around the world have appealed to Mr. Putin for proper treatment of Mr. Navalny. Meanwhile, his organization has called for a nationwide demonstration on Wednesday — mobilizing people to protest has been one of Mr. Navalny’s singular talents. The Kremlin is nervous and fighting back; prosecutors are seeking to have Mr. Navalny’s regional network and his Anti-Corruption Foundation added to a list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations so they can be banned.

Mr. Putin’s rule rests on a coterie of wealthy oligarchs and security officials who feast on the nation’s riches and glide with impunity around the world. On Sunday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned of “consequences” if Mr. Navalny dies in prison. In the past, Mr. Navalny himself has suggested the West’s response should include rooting out the “dirty money” of Mr. Putin’s favored oligarchs from Western financial systems, denying them visas and access to their fancy real estate in Kensington and on Park Avenue. That would be hitting Mr. Putin and his enablers where it counts. And as Leonid Volkov, a top member of Navalny’s team, put it, such pressure on Mr. Putin should be placed before Mr. Navalny is dead.

