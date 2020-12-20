Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly vowed to “not tolerate foreign governments wrongfully detaining U.S. citizens,” as Pompeo put it in October after extracting an American from the clutches of Belarus’s dictatorship. Over the past four years, according to the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, 65 Americans taken hostage or injustly imprisoned have been freed, including 20 in 2020. By the foundation’s count, 42 are still held.

Here’s the curious thing, though: The Trumpists have compiled a better record freeing Americans from hostile regimes and insurgent groups than from U.S. allies. Thanks to its willingness to engage in prisoner exchanges, the administration has freed five Americans from Iran since 2017, even while waging its campaign of “maximum pressure” against the regime. It sprang another four from North Korea.

But in Egypt it has obtained only four releases, while four more U.S. citizens are being held on flimsy political grounds by the regime of Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based nongovernmental organization. Two of the releases came only after American Mustafa Kassem died in a prison outside Cairo last January, touching off a furor in Congress.

Meanwhile, three Americans are jailed in Saudi Arabia, which has released none of its American prisoners on Trump’s watch. Their captor, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often known as MBS, has not only refused entreaties from Pompeo for their release, but since the U.S. election has been rushing to conclude criminal cases against them that had been dormant for years.

Walid Fitaihi, a doctor, was sentenced to six years in prison on Dec. 8; one of the charges against him was seeking U.S. citizenship. Two other Americans, Salah al-Haidar and Bader al-Ibrahim, could be sentenced on Monday.

The “bottom line is Americans (and their families) aren’t safe in countries that are [the] U.S.’s closest allies” in the Middle East, Mohamed Soltan, a former U.S. prisoner in Egypt who heads the Freedom Initiative, said in an email. “Once the likes of Sissi and MBS realized there would be no consequences for continued detention, they had no real incentive to release prisoners.”

Although Pompeo and Vice President Pence tried to get Americans out of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Trump largely refrained. Instead he called Sissi “my favorite dictator” and bragged of Mohammed bin Salman, “I saved his ass” after MBS escaped any repercussions for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. permanent resident. For two years, family members of the Americans jailed by the Saudis have been asking for a meeting with Trump, which they know would get the crown prince’s attention. The White House has repeatedly declined.

Both regimes have meanwhile been expanding their harassment of Americans to include family members, including of exiled critics. When Soltan filed suit this year in a U.S. court against former Egyptian prime minister Hazem el-Beblawi, accusing him of involvement in his torture, Egyptian security forces arrested five of Soltan’s cousins. They were later released under pressure from Congress, but Soltan’s father, a U.S. green-card holder, disappeared from the prison where he was serving a political sentence and has not been heard from in six months.

Soltan and other analysts think MBS and Sissi are accumulating chits — in the form of American bodies — that they can use for barter with the incoming administration of Preisdent-elect Joe Biden, who has said that he will cancel Trump’s “blank checks” for Arab dictators. MBS wants to deflect Biden from reopening the case of Khashoggi, and he is also asking the State Department to declare him immune in a suit brought against him in U.S. federal court by Saad Aljabri, an exiled former intelligence official whom MBS allegedly sought to have murdered.

Biden shouldn’t deal. Instead, he ought to take the lesson that emerges from Trump’s experience: The only way to prevent Americans from being taken hostage abroad is to adopt a strict policy of no tolerance, especially with supposed U.S. allies. Sissi and MBS should get the message that high-level relations with the new administration won’t begin until the Americans they hold are freed. Biden could make that clear by reversing Trump’s stance, and inviting the families of those imprisoned to the White House.

