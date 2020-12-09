The reassignment culminates a series of moves by Mr. Pack since his arrival earlier this year at USAGM that have been found to be improper or unconstitutional by a federal judge and the Office of Special Counsel. Among them were the firing of the heads of other broadcast networks overseen by the agency, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; the dismissal of their boards and replacement with unqualified Trump political appointees from other agencies; the improper sidelining of senior USAGM officials; and politicized investigations of several VOA journalists, including veteran White House correspondent Steve Herman.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Mr. Pack not to further involve himself in the news reporting and personnel decisions of VOA and the other media organizations. The Office of Special Counsel, saying it “found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing” at the agency, ordered it to investigate itself. The incoming Biden administration made clear that one of the president’s early acts would be to dismiss Mr. Pack. Congress, meanwhile, inserted reforms into the annual defense spending bill intended to prevent future USAGM executives from abusing their authority.

Mr. Pack, who has flouted congressional oversight and withheld cooperation from the Biden transition team, is now essentially seeking to use the pending reform measure for his own purposes. One of its provisions requires that a seven-member advisory board, whose members must be Senate-confirmed, approve the removal of the heads of any of the media organizations. Just as that would have stopped Mr. Pack’s coup against the qualified journalists who previously served as top editors, it could make it difficult for the Biden administration to quickly remove the ideological warrior Mr. Pack just installed at VOA.

The agenda of that new director, Robert R. Reilly, might be intuited from his recent books, which include a tirade against the LGBTQ community that asks “why Americans [are] being forced to consider homosexual acts as morally acceptable,” and another that posits that “the Muslim mind has closed . . . a whole civilization has mentally shut down and abandoned reason and philosophy.” It’s worth considering what could happen to VOA’s global influence if the new editor’s philosophy is translated into news coverage and commentaries. Mr. Biberaj spelled out the stakes in a memo to the staff: “our hard-won credibility at a time of global democratic backsliding and increased international threats to America’s values and moral leadership.”

Mr. Biden appears to understand those equities: He had appointed a distinguished former State Department official and journalist, Richard Stengel, to oversee his USAGM transition team. But the new administration will have to act quickly, with help from Congress, if it is to save U.S. broadcasting from lasting damage.