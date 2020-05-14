The question is whether Mr. Trump will allow him to do so, at the likely expense not only of his own initiative, but of the long-term prospects for a secure and democratic Israel. As part of Mr. Trump’s base is made up of evangelical Christians for whom a “greater Israel” is an article of faith, the answer might seem obvious. But this week brought some small signs that the administration might be seeking to restrain the Israeli leader.

The reasons to do so are powerful. The annexation Mr. Netanyahu promised voters in his recent election campaign would encompass some 30 percent of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, which stretches along the border with Jordan. A unilateral seizure of that territory would endanger the stability of the Hashemite kingdom, a close U.S. ally with which Israel has been at peace since 2004. It could also prompt the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, to end the security cooperation that has been critical to curtailing terrorist attacks against Israelis. Numerous former U.S. Middle East officials have said that the annexation would make a peace deal impossible.

Dozens of former senior Israeli security officials have come out against the land grab; so have even some of the most pro-Israel U.S. Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden. Mr. Netanyahu nevertheless appears determined to press ahead. In forming a coalition with his leading centrist opponent, Benny Gantz, Mr. Netanyahu insisted on a provision allowing him to bring an annexation measure to a vote in the cabinet or parliament after July 1. He likely did so because he knows that if Mr. Trump loses to Mr. Biden, U.S. tolerance for the annexation will evaporate.

Mr. Gantz, a former general, accepted the July 1 date but obtained a proviso that Israel must act “in full agreement with the United States.” That grants Washington enormous leverage, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to be gingerly exercising during a short visit to Jerusalem this week. While repeating that annexation was “an Israeli decision,” Mr. Pompeo suggested in an interview with an Israeli newspaper that there were “many other issues related to it — how to deal with all the factors involved, and how to make sure the move is done properly to bring about an outcome in accordance with the vision of peace.” An aide added that it would likely “take . . . a while” for the initiative to proceed.

The statements suggest the Trump administration may be telling Mr. Netanyahu to slow down and ensure that any annexation is part of a genuine peace process aimed at the goal of a two-state solution. If Mr. Trump were to stand behind that requirement, there would be no Israeli action anytime soon.

