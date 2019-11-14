AD

The moon, with its abundant resources including Helium 3 for nuclear reactors, water in the form of ice, iron ore, titanium and platinum, offers humanity the materials to become a space-faring species. That’s not merely a matter of science fiction: The country that establishes a viable jumping-off point from the moon will be the first to get the opportunity to benefit from trillion dollars worth of space-based resources, among them lunar and asteroid mining and space-based solar power.

No wonder China has articulated the ambition to eclipse the United States as the No. 1 space power by 2045. This goal is an integral part of President Xi Jinping’s “Chinese dream” concept, enshrined into the Chinese constitution in 2017, that aims to turn China into the lead global power by 2049, just in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China. Far from being a distraction or an add-on to these Earthbound ambitions, space is vital to this plan. By 2050, China is predicted to be the world’s top economy; to preserve that position, it will need vast extraction of new resources, not all of which will continue to be available on Earth.

And though the plan for this economic zone is a long-term one, Chinese space policymakers and scientists have persuaded the country’s leaders to make consequential investments in efforts such as China’s Lunar Exploration Program.

This pattern ought to convince us that when China offers a glimpse into its space ambitions, the country is not merely bluffing. A public presentation on the Earth-Moon economic zone suggests that there is official planning underway to achieve such a goal. We have been forewarned and should not be surprised when China begins serious moves. China will use this Earth-Moon zone to poach on U.S. allies and partners, seducing them with the kind of predatory lending it has made on Earth as part of its Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure abroad, and even establishing a China-based court system to resolve disputes over these investments.

The strategic consequences for the United States and other space-faring nations are real. Just as China has attempted to expand its influence over the seas here on Earth, it may try to do so in space, with tremendous implications for the future of democracy in the solar system and beyond. The time to wake up to that China-dominated space future is now, not when it’s a fait accompli. The United States still has time and agency left to determine how space will be governed and how its resources will be shared. The country shouldn’t waste it.

