North Korea is a police state with concentration camps. It also has tested nuclear weapons, built long-range missiles and carried out damaging cyberattacks. Mr. Trump has tried a charm offensive in three meetings with Mr. Kim, but they have not been founded in any evident strategy. He demanded that Pyongyang totally relinquish its nuclear weapons — that it “denuclearize”; Mr. Kim brushed aside the demand while pocketing the recognition he craves and angling for the aid his country desperately needs.

AD

AD

Working-level talks in Stockholm went nowhere in October. Now, Mr. Kim is reverting to form and threatening new weapons tests; North Korea claimed on Dec. 8 and again Dec. 14 that it conducted tests at a satellite launching facility near the Chinese border. Mr. Trump, seeming unnerved, wrote on Twitter on Dec. 8, “Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way,” adding a plaintive “He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States.” On Monday, the U.S. special envoy, Stephen Biegun, appealed to North Korea to talk. “We are here, let’s get this done,” he said in Seoul.

Two years ago, Mr. Trump told South Korea’s National Assembly that North Korea is a police state where “leaders imprison their people under the banner of tyranny.” A U.N. Commission of Inquiry report in 2014 documented a “wide-ranging array of crimes against humanity” in the country. This suffering continues. At the United Nations, Mr. Trump pulled the plug on a public airing of the atrocities, bowing to the despot. Mr. Trump has gotten nowhere with directionless socializing. It is time — albeit late — to devise a serious strategy to restrain North Korea.

Read more:

AD